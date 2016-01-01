Dr. Samuel Copeland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Copeland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Copeland, MD
Overview of Dr. Samuel Copeland, MD
Dr. Samuel Copeland, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center, Detar Hospital Navarro, Jackson County Hospital District, Lavaca Medical Center and Yoakum Community Hospital.
Dr. Copeland works at
Dr. Copeland's Office Locations
Aaron R. New MD2705 Hospital Dr Ste 402, Victoria, TX 77901 Directions (361) 574-1780
Citizents Medical Center2701 Hospital Dr, Victoria, TX 77901 Directions (361) 573-9181
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center3601 4th St, Lubbock, TX 79430 Directions (806) 743-3150
Hospital Affiliations
- Citizens Medical Center
- Detar Hospital Navarro
- Jackson County Hospital District
- Lavaca Medical Center
- Yoakum Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Samuel Copeland, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1063774198
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Copeland works at
