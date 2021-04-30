Overview of Dr. Samuel Crosby, MD

Dr. Samuel Crosby, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED|Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.



Dr. Crosby works at Elite Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center - Green Hills in Nashville, TN with other offices in Franklin, TN and Brentwood, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.