Dr. Samuel Dakil II, MD is an Urology Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Southwest Medical Center, Norman Regional Hospital and Purcell Municipal Hospital.



Dr. Dakil II works at Norman Urology Associates in Norman, OK with other offices in Moore, OK and Purcell, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.