Dr. Samuel Daneshvar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samuel Daneshvar, MD
Dr. Samuel Daneshvar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They completed their residency with Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
Dr. Daneshvar works at
Dr. Daneshvar's Office Locations
UCLA Health Santa Monica Cardiology2020 Santa Monica Blvd Fl 4, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 596-1012
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Daneshvar is a deeply caring, highly competent cardiologist. He listens thoughtfully and has a lightning-quick mind.
About Dr. Samuel Daneshvar, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
