Overview of Dr. Samuel Daneshvar, MD

Dr. Samuel Daneshvar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They completed their residency with Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center



Dr. Daneshvar works at UCLA Health Santa Monica Cardiology in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.