Dr. Samuel Davidoff, MD

Gastroenterology
3.4 (10)
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Samuel Davidoff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Davidoff works at GASTROENTEROLOGY AND NUTRITION. PC in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastroenterology and Nutrition. PC
    10816 72nd Ave Ste 2, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 261-0900
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Helicobacter Pylori Gastrointestinal Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 13, 2016
    VERY PROFESSIONAL AND CARING PHYSICIAN. SAW HIM AS A SECOND OPINION. DOES NOT JUMP TO PROCEDURES RIGHT AWAY LIKE SOME OTHER DOCTORS IN THE AREA. DIAGNOSED MY CONDITION AND DEVELOPED A TREATMENT PLAN WITH ME. BUSY OFFICE BUT WAS WORTH THE WAIT.
    EMILY S in Forest Hills, NY — Oct 13, 2016
    About Dr. Samuel Davidoff, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    • 1922055276
    Education & Certifications

    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    • Long Island Jewish Med Center
    • Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    • CUNY Queens College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Davidoff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davidoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davidoff works at GASTROENTEROLOGY AND NUTRITION. PC in Forest Hills, NY. View the full address on Dr. Davidoff’s profile.

    Dr. Davidoff has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davidoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Davidoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davidoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davidoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davidoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

