Overview of Dr. Samuel Davila, MD

Dr. Samuel Davila, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb.



Dr. Davila works at USMD Fort Worth Clearfork Clinic in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Euless, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.