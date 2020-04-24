Dr. Samuel Deem, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Deem, DO
Overview of Dr. Samuel Deem, DO
Dr. Samuel Deem, DO is an Urology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital, CAMC Women and Children's Hospital and Jackson General Hospital.
Dr. Deem works at
Dr. Deem's Office Locations
CAMC Urology3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste B16, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 388-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- CAMC Memorial Hospital
- CAMC Women and Children's Hospital
- Jackson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

My husband had a kidney stone called his office Monday the staff were excellent and caring..they had his surgery scheduled for Thursday..all of the staff were excellent very caring and compassionate..Dr deem is a wonderful caring very compassionate doctor..I would highly recommend him
About Dr. Samuel Deem, DO
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1700909702
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Camc
- Pinnacle Health
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deem has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deem has seen patients for Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck, Urinary Stones and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Deem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.