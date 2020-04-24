Overview of Dr. Samuel Deem, DO

Dr. Samuel Deem, DO is an Urology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital, CAMC Women and Children's Hospital and Jackson General Hospital.



Dr. Deem works at CAMC Urology in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck, Urinary Stones and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.