Overview

Dr. Samuel Jesus, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Jesus works at CRC - Colon & Rectal Clinic of Orlando in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Colectomy, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.