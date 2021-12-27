Dr. Samuel Dey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Dey, MD
Overview of Dr. Samuel Dey, MD
Dr. Samuel Dey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Dey's Office Locations
Andro Sharobiem MD3634 Elizabeth St, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 341-8930
Dogon Behavioral Medical Group and Dogon Psychiatric Services4960 Arlington Ave Ste B, Riverside, CA 92504 Directions (310) 613-7552
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Medicare
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am a former patient of Dr. Dey. I stopped being a patient shortly after he moved his practice to Riverside from San Bernardino. Dr. Dey was invaluable to my well-being and was a very caring, involved, and concerned physician. So many years have gone by but I will always remember him. I would recommend him to anyone seeking proactive, compassionate and very informed care.
About Dr. Samuel Dey, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447271242
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Dey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dey has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dey speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Dey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.