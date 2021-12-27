See All Psychiatrists in Riverside, CA
Dr. Samuel Dey, MD

Psychiatry
2.1 (33)
Map Pin Small Riverside, CA
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Samuel Dey, MD

Dr. Samuel Dey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Dey works at Andro Sharobiem, MD in Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Andro Sharobiem MD
    3634 Elizabeth St, Riverside, CA 92506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 341-8930
  2. 2
    Dogon Behavioral Medical Group and Dogon Psychiatric Services
    4960 Arlington Ave Ste B, Riverside, CA 92504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 613-7552

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Inland Empire Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Samuel Dey, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447271242
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loma Linda University Med Center
    Internship
    • Loma Linda University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
