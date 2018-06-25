Overview

Dr. Samuel Durham, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Eau Claire, WI. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Durham works at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.