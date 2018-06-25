Dr. Samuel Durham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Durham, MD
Dr. Samuel Durham, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Eau Claire, WI. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Durham works at
HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital900 W Clairemont Ave Fl 4, Eau Claire, WI 54701 Directions (715) 717-6600
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Conseco
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NALC Health Benefit Plan
- Nippon Life Benefits
- North America Administrators (NAA)
- Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
- Physicians' Care Network
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Priority Health
- Starmark
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- Trustmark Companies
- United American Insurance Company
- United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
In 2006, I was rushed to the hospital, and unknown to me at the time, I was extremely sick. My RN wife, chose Dr Durham to perform the tricuspid repair, mitral valve replacement, and 1 by pass . The surgery was well over 9 hours, and if it wasn't for the skill and compassion of this man, I would not be alive to write this review. It is now 12/13 years later, and the pig valve is starting to leak, I would love for Dr. Durham to perform my replacement again. The best no question about it.
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1467459040
- Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh|Columbus Children'S Hospital|Mott CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL, U of Michigan|University Of Pittsburgh
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- Harvard Medical School
Dr. Durham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Durham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Durham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Durham works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Durham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.