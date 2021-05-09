Overview

Dr. Samuel Durr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Crook County Medical Services Distrct, Monument Health Lead-deadwood Hospital, Monument Health Rapid City Hospital and Monument Health Spearfish Hospital.



Dr. Durr works at Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute in Rapid City, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.