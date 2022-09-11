Dr. Samuel Ecker, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ecker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Ecker, DO
Overview
Dr. Samuel Ecker, DO is a Dermatologist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Poudre Valley Hospital.
Locations
Fort Collins Skin Clinic - Fort Collins - 1100 Poudre River Dr1100 Poudre River Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Directions (844) 986-3376Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Fort Collins Skin Clinic - Fort Collins - Centre Ave1006 Centre Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80526 Directions (844) 986-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- Poudre Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Three visits, each including minor surgeries. Completely satisfied!!! On time, efficient, explained everything in succinct detail and "the why used". Very concerned to ensure my complete comfort during surgical procedures. Very pleasantly businesslike, plus all staff extremely friendly and wanting to satisfy. I have complete confidence his medical procedures are the most current available and least unpleasant for his patients. I recommend him highly and my wife is also scheduled to see him next week.
About Dr. Samuel Ecker, DO
- Dermatology
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ecker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ecker accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ecker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ecker has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ecker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ecker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ecker.
