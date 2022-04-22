Dr. Samuel Epley, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Epley, DMD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Epley, DMD is an Endodontics Practitioner in East Lansing, MI.
Dr. Epley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Endodontic Specialists2501 Coolidge Rd Ste 201, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 220-6835
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Epley?
My dentist was on vacation when my molar decided to give me extreme pain and problems. They quickly referred me to Dr. Epley who got me in the same day! He was calm and thorough and I didn’t feel a thing. He did a fabulous job and I’m very thankful he was able to fit me into his schedule!! His assistant Nicole was very helpful and his entire staff was professional. Thank you Dr. Epley!!
About Dr. Samuel Epley, DMD
- Endodontics
- English
- 1588741144
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Epley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Epley accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Epley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Epley works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Epley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.