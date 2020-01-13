Dr. Etchie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel Etchie, MD
Overview of Dr. Samuel Etchie, MD
Dr. Samuel Etchie, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center and Paradise Valley Hospital.
Dr. Etchie works at
Dr. Etchie's Office Locations
Samuel O T Etchie MD Inc.7200 Parkway Dr Ste 109, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 303-8363
Alvarado Hospital Medical Centersdri6645 Alvarado Rd, San Diego, CA 92120 Directions (619) 229-7307
Bh-sdopco LLC215 W Madison Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020 Directions (619) 401-6236
Paradise Valley Health Care2575 E 8th St, National City, CA 91950 Directions (619) 303-8363
Hospital Affiliations
- Alvarado Hospital Medical Center
- Paradise Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Samuel Etchie, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1124039052
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
