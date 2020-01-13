Overview of Dr. Samuel Etchie, MD

Dr. Samuel Etchie, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center and Paradise Valley Hospital.



Dr. Etchie works at Samuel Omatsola Etchie in La Mesa, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA, El Cajon, CA and National City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Marijuana Abuse, Tobacco Use Disorder and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.