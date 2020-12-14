See All Psychiatrists in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Samuel Fadare Jr, MD

Psychiatry
2.0 (28)
Map Pin Small Kansas City, MO
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Samuel Fadare Jr, MD

Dr. Samuel Fadare Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Excelsior Springs Hospital.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital
Dr. Fadare Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    5604 NE Antioch Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (660) 372-1313
  2. 2
    Samuel O Fadare MD PC
    6230 Nw Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO 64154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 505-3311
  3. 3
    Saint Luke's Cushing Hospital Inc
    711 Marshall St, Leavenworth, KS 66048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 505-3311
  4. 4
    901 Felix St, Saint Joseph, MO 64501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 364-1862

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Excelsior Springs Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (19)
    About Dr. Samuel Fadare Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184685802
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fadare Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fadare Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Fadare Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fadare Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fadare Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fadare Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

