Dr. Samuel Falzone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falzone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Falzone, MD
Overview of Dr. Samuel Falzone, MD
Dr. Samuel Falzone, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Falzone works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Falzone's Office Locations
-
1
Good Samaritan Medical Center1309 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 790-5990Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Wellington1447 Medical Park Blvd Ste 300, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 790-5990
-
3
Lakeside Medical Center39200 Hooker Hwy, Belle Glade, FL 33430 Directions (561) 723-3859
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Falzone?
I have been a patient of Dr. Falzone for at least 17 years. I went through two pregnancies and and I feel I owe my sons life to him. My son was not breathing when he was born and the umbilical cord was right around his neck. I had no idea... he acted quickly and his expression never changed. He has always been kind and understanding and Knowledgeable. My kids are now 13 and 16 and I still go to him.
About Dr. Samuel Falzone, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1376542167
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Falzone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Falzone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Falzone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Falzone works at
Dr. Falzone has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Falzone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Falzone speaks French and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Falzone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Falzone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Falzone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Falzone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.