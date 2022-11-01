See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Samuel Freedman, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
4.4 (121)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Samuel Freedman, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine (Tampa) and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.

Dr. Freedman works at Samuel M Freedman MD in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Endocrine Center/Boca Raton
    9980 Central Park Blvd N Ste 302, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 483-0332
  2. 2
    The Endocrine Center
    2301 N University Dr, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 447-1198

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Memorial Regional Hospital
  • West Boca Medical Center

Hypopituitarism
Acne
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Delay Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insulin Resistance Syndrome Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Hormone Balancing Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 121 ratings
    Patient Ratings (121)
    5 Star
    (102)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Nov 01, 2022
    We were told our son was was slightly behind per the growth chart. My husband became concerned after noticing no change in our son growth. Dr. Freedman was recommended. After the initial treatment and testing our son was behind by a lot . Thankfully treatment was started right away . A few years later our son is where he is supposed to be. The practice staff starve to get all necessary information required for testing and medication approval. Thank you for making this experience less stressful.
    Maggie C. — Nov 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Samuel Freedman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588701379
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Li Jewish Med Center
    Residency
    • Schneider Chldns Hospital
    Internship
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of South Florida College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine (Tampa)
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Freedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Freedman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Freedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    121 patients have reviewed Dr. Freedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freedman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

