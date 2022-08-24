Dr. Samuel Garrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Garrett, MD
Overview of Dr. Samuel Garrett, MD
Dr. Samuel Garrett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School.
Dr. Garrett works at
Dr. Garrett's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Eye Consultants465 N Great Neck Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 300-0380
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garrett?
-2
About Dr. Samuel Garrett, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1699745042
Education & Certifications
- Letterman Army Medical Center
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garrett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garrett accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garrett works at
Dr. Garrett has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garrett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Garrett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garrett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.