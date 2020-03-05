Overview

Dr. Samuel Gbenro, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Munster, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IFE / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond and Franciscan Health Munster.



Dr. Gbenro works at Franciscan Hammond Clinic in Munster, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.