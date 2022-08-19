Dr. Samuel Gerber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Gerber, MD
Overview of Dr. Samuel Gerber, MD
Dr. Samuel Gerber, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital.
Orthopaedic Surgical Associates14 Research Pl, North Chelmsford, MA 01863 Directions (978) 454-0706
Hospital Affiliations
- Lowell General Hospital
- St. Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Absolutely Astounding Experience From Start To Finish. Dr. Gerber found a full right rotator cuff tear, when a specialist before didn’t. He is extremely patient, caring, and a Master at what he does. Staff was Amazing, and everyone made me feel Safe, And Confident before and after surgery! Wouldn’t recommend anyone else. Thank you ALL so much
About Dr. Samuel Gerber, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669442737
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Harvard Orth Res
- Mass Genl Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Yale University
