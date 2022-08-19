Overview of Dr. Samuel Gerber, MD

Dr. Samuel Gerber, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Gerber works at Orthopaedic Surgical Associates in North Chelmsford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Glenoid Labrum Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.