Dr. Samuel Gettler, MD

Dermatology
3.2 (50)
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Samuel Gettler, MD is a Dermatologist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Gettler works at McLeanSmiles in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Medical and Cosmetic Dermatology Inc.
    23 Hoyt St Ste 2, Stamford, CT 06905 (203) 323-3376

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Jan 02, 2023
    Dr Gettler has always been caring and through during my appointments,
    Harold Arlin — Jan 02, 2023
    About Dr. Samuel Gettler, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841221264
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Med College Department Of Dermatology
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Vincent Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gettler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gettler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gettler has seen patients for Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gettler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Gettler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gettler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gettler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gettler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

