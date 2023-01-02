Dr. Gettler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel Gettler, MD
Dr. Samuel Gettler, MD is a Dermatologist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Advanced Medical and Cosmetic Dermatology Inc.23 Hoyt St Ste 2, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 323-3376
- Stamford Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Gettler has always been caring and through during my appointments,
About Dr. Samuel Gettler, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- New York Med College Department Of Dermatology
- St Vincent Hospital
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Dr. Gettler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gettler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gettler works at
Dr. Gettler has seen patients for Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gettler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gettler speaks Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Gettler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gettler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gettler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gettler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.