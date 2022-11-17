Dr. Samuel Goldlust, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldlust is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Goldlust, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samuel Goldlust, MD
Dr. Samuel Goldlust, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Goldlust works at
Dr. Goldlust's Office Locations
-
1
John Theurer Cancer Center92 2nd St Fl 3, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 354-6603
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldlust?
Dr Goldlust has been treating my wife for 11 years..He saved her life and my family's. His patience, demeanor, and dedication has made a difference not only in our lives but everyone he touches..Thank You Dr Goldlust
About Dr. Samuel Goldlust, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1225221922
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center|North Shore-Lij Health System
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldlust has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldlust accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldlust has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldlust works at
Dr. Goldlust has seen patients for Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma), Brain Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldlust on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldlust. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldlust.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldlust, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldlust appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.