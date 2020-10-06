Dr. Samuel Gun, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Gun, DO
Overview
Dr. Samuel Gun, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI.
Locations
Tricounty Gastroenterology PC37399 Garfield Rd Ste 104, Clinton Township, MI 48036 Directions (586) 228-5300
Mclaren Macomb1000 Harrington St, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Directions (586) 493-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Macomb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gun found my cancer of the esophagus. When he got the pathology results, he personally called me at 7pm that day. When he got the results of my CT scan, he again personally phoned me, rather than delegating to staff. He explained everything clearly in easily understood terms.
About Dr. Samuel Gun, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1174584817
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gun has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Vomiting Disorders and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gun.
