Dr. Samuel Hahn, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Samuel Hahn, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
Ear Nose & Throat Associates6565 N Charles St Ste 601, Baltimore, MD 21204 Directions (410) 821-5151
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
If you need an ENT. Dr. Hahn is a very good doctor. Thorough competent and has a good “bedside” manner. He takes whatever amount of time you need. He gets ten stars!!!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1982839635
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Hospital Of University Of Pensylvania
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- Johns Hopkins University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.