Overview of Dr. Samuel Hakim, MD

Dr. Samuel Hakim, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Albany Medical College, Albany Ny and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Hakim works at Urology San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.