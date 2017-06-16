Overview of Dr. Samuel Harmon, MD

Dr. Samuel Harmon, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Noblesville, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Community Hospital North and Community Howard Regional Health.



Dr. Harmon works at Community ENT Care in Noblesville, IN with other offices in Kokomo, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.