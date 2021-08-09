See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Samuel Harmsen, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Samuel Harmsen, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (142)
Map Pin Small Phoenix, AZ
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Samuel Harmsen, MD

Dr. Samuel Harmsen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and OASIS Hospital.

Dr. Harmsen works at Banner Health in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Rotator Cuff Tear and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Brandon Forester, PA
Brandon Forester, PA
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Andrew Blount, MD
Dr. Andrew Blount, MD
3.6 (11)
View Profile
Dr. Jacob Duncan, DO
Dr. Jacob Duncan, DO
5.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Harmsen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Orthopedic Cln. Assoc. PC
    2222 E Highland Ave Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 277-6211
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
  2. 2
    TOCA at Banner Health
    5002 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ 85282 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 277-6211

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • OASIS Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Joint Pain
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 142 ratings
    Patient Ratings (142)
    5 Star
    (126)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Harmsen?

    Aug 09, 2021
    Dr. Harmsen was great! Had a couple consults and an MRI and went to surgery. Had a rotator cuff tear and a torn upper bicep tendon. He fixed the rotator cuff and cut and reattached the bicep tendon. Feel as good as new and couldn't ask for anything more
    HavasuAZ — Aug 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Samuel Harmsen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Samuel Harmsen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Harmsen to family and friends

    Dr. Harmsen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Harmsen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Samuel Harmsen, MD.

    About Dr. Samuel Harmsen, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528297306
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The San Francisco Shoulder, Elbow, and Hand Ases Shoulder and Elbow Fellowship
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Banner Good Samaritan Orthopaedic Residency
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Utah
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Harmsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harmsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harmsen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harmsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harmsen has seen patients for Joint Pain, Rotator Cuff Tear and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harmsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    142 patients have reviewed Dr. Harmsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harmsen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harmsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harmsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Samuel Harmsen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.