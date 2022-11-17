Dr. Samuel Harris, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Harris, DO
Overview of Dr. Samuel Harris, DO
Dr. Samuel Harris, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Dr. Harris works at
Dr. Harris' Office Locations
HCA Florida Westside Primary Care12651 W Sunrise Blvd Ste 202, Sunrise, FL 33323 Directions (754) 280-0623Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harris?
As both patient and registered nurse who was looking for a knowledgeable doctor who cares about his patients- look no further. I was blown away by Dr. Harris. He is truly a phenomenal doctor who sends time getting to know his patients and listening to their concerns. I truly am so glad I found him. Our whole family will be seeing him. If you want a doctor who goes the extra mile and is too notch , Dr. Harris is who you should see.
About Dr. Samuel Harris, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1750813895
Education & Certifications
- Palmetto General Hospital
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.