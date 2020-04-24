Dr. Samuel Hickey Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hickey Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Hickey Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samuel Hickey Jr, MD
Dr. Samuel Hickey Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Dr. Hickey Jr works at
Dr. Hickey Jr's Office Locations
-
1
North Oaks Pediatric Clinic Llp42440 PELICAN PROFESSIONAL PARK, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 542-4950
-
2
North Oaks Pediatric Clinic15756 Medical Arts Dr, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 542-4950
-
3
North Oaks Pediatric Clinic Llp15695 Professional Plz, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 542-2599
- 4 15760 Medical Arts Dr, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 542-8599
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My kids have been seeing Dr. Hickey since birth. I trust him with their lives. I would drive miles to see him!!!!
About Dr. Samuel Hickey Jr, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1205835717
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Pediatrics
Dr. Hickey Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hickey Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hickey Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hickey Jr works at
Dr. Hickey Jr speaks Vietnamese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hickey Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hickey Jr.
