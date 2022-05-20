Overview of Dr. Samuel Hoisington, MD

Dr. Samuel Hoisington, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and Phelps Hospital.



Dr. Hoisington works at Hudson Valley Bone & Joint Surgeons in Hawthorne, NY with other offices in Sleepy Hollow, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

