Dr. Samuel Hooks III, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Thomas Hospital and USA Health University Hospital.
Imc Diagnostic and Medical Clinic1700 Spring Hill Ave Ste 100, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 435-1200Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 2:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 1:00pm
- 2 7101 US Highway 90 Ste 101, Daphne, AL 36526 Directions (251) 435-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Thomas Hospital
- USA Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr Hooks is friendly and professional. He has been my doctor since 2012.
About Dr. Samuel Hooks III, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Dr. Hooks III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hooks III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hooks III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hooks III works at
Dr. Hooks III has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hooks III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hooks III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hooks III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hooks III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hooks III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.