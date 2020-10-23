Dr. Samuel Horr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Horr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samuel Horr, MD
Dr. Samuel Horr, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Horr works at
Dr. Horr's Office Locations
Centennial Heart - Suite 5152400 Patterson St Ste 515, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 258-9551
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Horr?
Dr. Horr saw my mom in the hospital. He explained her diagnosis and treatments in a way that she could understand. We feel very confident in his abilities and appreciate his comforting communication. She will be coming back to Nashville (from East TN) for him to perform needed procedures. Great experience!!!
About Dr. Samuel Horr, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horr works at
Dr. Horr has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Horr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horr.
