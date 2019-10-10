Dr. Samuel Horton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Horton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samuel Horton, MD
Dr. Samuel Horton, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital and Riverview Health.
Dr. Horton's Office Locations
American Health Network of in LLC3743 Landmark Dr Ste 200, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 448-4511
Unity Healthcare LLC Innervisionahn3750 Landmark Dr Ste A, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 448-4511
Indiana Oncology Hematology Consultants9002 N Meridian St Ste 214, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 208-3855
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
- Riverview Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I have been visiting Dr Horton for 5 years now and he has helped me with my epilepsy and tiredness, changing my medication and recommending a sleep study that found I needed a cpap. Since I changed medicine and started using the cpap my life has changed for the better. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Samuel Horton, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1073531257
Education & Certifications
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
