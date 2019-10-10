Overview of Dr. Samuel Horton, MD

Dr. Samuel Horton, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital and Riverview Health.



Dr. Horton works at American Health Network of in LLC in Lafayette, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.