Dr. Samuel Houston, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samuel Houston, MD
Dr. Samuel Houston, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS|University of Florida Health Science Center|University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Houston works at
Dr. Houston's Office Locations
-
1
Florida Retina Institute95 COLUMBIA ST, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 849-9621Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Florida Retina Institute1123 N Central Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 847-7915
-
3
Florida Retina Institute790 S US Highway, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 259-9944Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Florida Retina Institute2270 E Highway 50, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 243-0716Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I was very nervous when I went but Dr. Houston was awesome. He explained everything from the beginning till the end. I would recommend him to everyone. The staff made you feel comfortable and always a smile. If you need a retina specialist Florida Retina Institute is the place.
About Dr. Samuel Houston, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1851533236
Education & Certifications
- Vitreoretinal Surgery Fellowship, Wills Eye Hospital
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- Jackson Memorial Hospital University Miami
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS|University of Florida Health Science Center|University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Houston has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Houston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Houston has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Houston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Houston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houston.
