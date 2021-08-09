See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Sacramento, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Samuel Hu, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (20)
Map Pin Small Sacramento, CA
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Samuel Hu, MD

Dr. Samuel Hu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.

Dr. Hu works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Systemic Chondromalacia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St # 66, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Systemic Chondromalacia
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
MAKOplasty® Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Covered California
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Samuel Hu, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • English, Mandarin
    • Male
    • 1235107053
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Hu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hu works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hu’s profile.

    Dr. Hu has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Systemic Chondromalacia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.