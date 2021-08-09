Overview of Dr. Samuel Hu, MD

Dr. Samuel Hu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Hu works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Systemic Chondromalacia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.