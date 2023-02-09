Dr. Samuel Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Huang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samuel Huang, MD
Dr. Samuel Huang, MD is an Urology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Duke Regional Hospital and Hilo Medical Center.
Dr. Huang works at
Dr. Huang's Office Locations
-
1
Triangle Urology Associates205 Frasier St, Durham, NC 27704 Directions
-
2
Hilo Medical Center1190 Waianuenue Ave, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 932-3000
-
3
Regional Surgical Associates120 Conner Dr Ste 100, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Directions (919) 968-8174
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Regional Hospital
- Hilo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huang?
Very nice people
About Dr. Samuel Huang, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1679574081
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang works at
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.