Dr. Samuel Huddleston, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.1 (13)
Map Pin Small Kingsport, TN
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Samuel Huddleston, MD

Dr. Samuel Huddleston, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They completed their fellowship with Case Western Reserve University

Dr. Huddleston works at Samuel W. Huddleston IV MD P.C. in Kingsport, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Huddleston's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sam W. Huddleston Iv MD PC
    2002 Brookside Dr Ste 201, Kingsport, TN 37660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 245-7080
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Holston Valley Medical Center
  • Indian Path Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 23, 2020
    Dr. Huddleston was absolutely wonderful! He supported my decision and explained to me how he would do the surgery. He made me feel confident in the surgery and his abilities. The surgery went amazingly great also! All the crew at the outpatient center are top professionals in this pandemic era! I am 1 month out and have healed well and so very pleased! Thank you to all the staff at his office and Dr. Hudddleston for all their support! I am so pleased!
    Grateful — Nov 23, 2020
    About Dr. Samuel Huddleston, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770508525
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Case Western Reserve University
    Residency
    • U Tenn Coll Med
    Internship
    • East Tennessee State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Huddleston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huddleston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Huddleston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Huddleston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Huddleston works at Samuel W. Huddleston IV MD P.C. in Kingsport, TN. View the full address on Dr. Huddleston’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Huddleston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huddleston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huddleston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huddleston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

