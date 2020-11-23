Dr. Samuel Huddleston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huddleston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Huddleston, MD
Overview of Dr. Samuel Huddleston, MD
Dr. Samuel Huddleston, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They completed their fellowship with Case Western Reserve University
Dr. Huddleston works at
Dr. Huddleston's Office Locations
Sam W. Huddleston Iv MD PC2002 Brookside Dr Ste 201, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 245-7080Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holston Valley Medical Center
- Indian Path Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Huddleston was absolutely wonderful! He supported my decision and explained to me how he would do the surgery. He made me feel confident in the surgery and his abilities. The surgery went amazingly great also! All the crew at the outpatient center are top professionals in this pandemic era! I am 1 month out and have healed well and so very pleased! Thank you to all the staff at his office and Dr. Hudddleston for all their support! I am so pleased!
About Dr. Samuel Huddleston, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
- U Tenn Coll Med
- East Tennessee State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huddleston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huddleston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huddleston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Huddleston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huddleston.
