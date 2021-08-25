Dr. Hunter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel Hunter, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Hunter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West, Lourdes Hospital and North Alabama Medical Center.
Locations
Advanced Neurosciences Institute101 Forrest Crossing Blvd Ste 103, Franklin, TN 37064 Directions (615) 791-5470
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Lourdes Hospital
- North Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hunter took the time to explain my condition and order additional tests to rule out other potential issues. He seemed to be very knowledgeable and had a good demeanor while explaining things to me.
About Dr. Samuel Hunter, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Finnish
- 1093808107
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- Mayo Clinic
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Oral Roberts U
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hunter has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Vitamin B Deficiency and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hunter speaks Finnish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunter.
