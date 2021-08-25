See All Neurologists in Franklin, TN
Dr. Samuel Hunter, MD

Neurology
3.7 (41)
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Samuel Hunter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West, Lourdes Hospital and North Alabama Medical Center.

Dr. Hunter works at Advanced Neuroscience Institute in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Vitamin B Deficiency and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Neurosciences Institute
    Advanced Neurosciences Institute
101 Forrest Crossing Blvd Ste 103, Franklin, TN 37064
(615) 791-5470

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
  • Lourdes Hospital
  • North Alabama Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Vitamin B Deficiency
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Neuromyelitis Optica Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transverse Myelitis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Aug 25, 2021
    Dr. Hunter took the time to explain my condition and order additional tests to rule out other potential issues. He seemed to be very knowledgeable and had a good demeanor while explaining things to me.
    About Dr. Samuel Hunter, MD

    Neurology
    32 years of experience
    English, Finnish
    1093808107
    Education & Certifications

    Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
    Mayo Clinic
    University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Oral Roberts U
    Neurology
    Dr. Hunter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hunter works at Advanced Neuroscience Institute in Franklin, TN. View the full address on Dr. Hunter’s profile.

    Dr. Hunter has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Vitamin B Deficiency and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

