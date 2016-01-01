Dr. Hykin accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samuel Hykin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samuel Hykin, MD
Dr. Samuel Hykin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Hykin works at
Dr. Hykin's Office Locations
St. Peter's Health Partners Medical Associates P.c.720 Hoosick Rd, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 687-9779
Samaritan Hospital of Troy New York2215 Burdett Ave, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 271-3366
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Samuel Hykin, MD
- General Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hykin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hykin works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hykin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hykin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.