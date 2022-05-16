See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Milwaukee, WI
Dr. Samuel Idarraga, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Samuel Idarraga, MD

Dr. Samuel Idarraga, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.

Dr. Idarraga works at Allegiance Internal Medicine Specialists Sc in Milwaukee, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Idarraga's Office Locations

    Allegiance Internal Medicine Specialists Sc
    Allegiance Internal Medicine Specialists Sc
2645 N Mayfair Rd Ste 200, Milwaukee, WI 53226
(414) 479-1800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease
Lipid Disorders
Hypertension
Abdominal Pain
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Hip Sprain
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Ringworm
Runner's Knee
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 16, 2022
    About Dr. Samuel Idarraga, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700850070
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Idarraga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Idarraga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Idarraga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Idarraga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Idarraga works at Allegiance Internal Medicine Specialists Sc in Milwaukee, WI. View the full address on Dr. Idarraga’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Idarraga. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Idarraga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Idarraga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Idarraga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

