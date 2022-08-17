Overview of Dr. Samuel Im, MD

Dr. Samuel Im, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center, Lakewood Regional Medical Center and PIH Health Whittier Hospital.



Dr. Im works at Samuel S. Im MD Inc. in Whittier, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA and Lakewood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Cervical Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.