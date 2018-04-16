Overview

Dr. Samuel Johnson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from HOLY FAMILY COLLEGE.



Dr. Johnson works at Oak Street Health Frayser in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.