Overview of Dr. Samuel Joseph, MD

Dr. Samuel Joseph, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine|Northeastern Ohio University College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Joseph works at Joseph Spine in Safety Harbor, FL with other offices in St Petersburg, FL and Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.