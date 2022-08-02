See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Safety Harbor, FL
Dr. Samuel Joseph, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (57)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Samuel Joseph, MD

Dr. Samuel Joseph, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine|Northeastern Ohio University College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Joseph works at Joseph Spine in Safety Harbor, FL with other offices in St Petersburg, FL and Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Joseph's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Joseph Spine Institute - Safety Harbor
    1840 Mease Dr Ste 309, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 588-8411
  2. 2
    Joseph Spine
    710 94th Ave N Ste 309, St Petersburg, FL 33702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 382-7481
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Joseph Spine Institute
    2727 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 590, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 686-9116

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  • HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
  • Mease Countryside Hospital
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Artificial Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Artificial Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Cervical Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Spinal Deformity Correction Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Discectomy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Surgery Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sympathetic Block Chevron Icon
Medical Branch Block Chevron Icon
Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Discectomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Internal Fixation Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Total Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Vertebroplasty Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Aug 02, 2022
    I had my first lower back surgery on Nov. 2016, fused my S1 and L5. My spine had dislocated back in 1993 while lifting very heavy weights. Continued power lifting until back pain had worsened to the point it was unbearable. Unfortunately, about 6 months after surgery I was rear ended by a police officer and was in pain almost immediately following accident. My original surgeon had left the area for a position in Arizona and I made the most regrettable decision to have Tressor from Florida Orthopedic follow up with revision surgery. That “doctor” put me in the most intense pain imaginable up until Dr. Joseph rescued me. After seeing several Surgeons, all said there was nothing they could do, Dr. Joseph, after 3 surgeries has relieved all my lower back pain. I cannot say enough positive comments about him, even after the 3rd surgery and still experiencing intense pain mostly in my hips, ordered X rays and found my hips were past bone. Having 2nd hip surgery this Friday. Thank you, Dr.
    Brian Fish — Aug 02, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Samuel Joseph, MD
    About Dr. Samuel Joseph, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    Languages Spoken
    • 1336330778
    Education & Certifications

    • Spine Institute Of New York
    Residency
    Residency
    • Stony Brook University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine|Northeastern Ohio University College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Joseph has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joseph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

