Overview of Dr. Samuel Kantor, MD

Dr. Samuel Kantor, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from St Georges University Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center and MountainView Hospital.



Dr. Kantor works at Nevada Kidney Disease & Hypertension Centers in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Anemia and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.