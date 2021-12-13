Dr. Samuel Kantor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kantor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Kantor, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from St Georges University Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center and MountainView Hospital.
Nevada Kidney Disease & Hypertension Centers2450 Fire Mesa St Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 805-4364
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is an excellent doctor, he explained everything very well to you. Take time with his patients.
About Dr. Samuel Kantor, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1316909864
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- St Georges University Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kantor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kantor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kantor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kantor works at
Dr. Kantor has seen patients for Gout, Anemia and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kantor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kantor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kantor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kantor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kantor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.