Dr. Samuel Kashani, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, Sherman Oaks Hospital and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Kashani works at Advanced Surgical Solutions Amc in Encino, CA with other offices in Van Nuys, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Ventral Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.