Dr. Samuel Kassar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendora, CA.



Dr. Kassar works at Woodglen Ob.gyn. Medical Group in Glendora, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Intrauterine Growth Restriction, C-Section and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.