Dr. Samuel Kenan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from AL-QUDS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Kenan works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Great Neck, 611 Northern Boulevard in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Bay Shore, NY and Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone, Excision of Femur or Knee and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.