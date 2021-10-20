Overview of Dr. Samuel Kieley, MD

Dr. Samuel Kieley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Lompoc Valley Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kieley works at Urology Associates of SLO in Santa Maria, CA with other offices in Lompoc, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.