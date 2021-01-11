Dr. Samuel Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. Samuel Kim, MD
Dr. Samuel Kim, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Usc, Keck School Of Medicine Los Angeles, Ca and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Children's Hospital Los Angeles and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
-
1
Robertson Pediatrics150 N Robertson Blvd Ste 307, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 659-8687Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Children's Hospital Los Angeles
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Would highly recommend Dr. Sammy. Both of my kids took to him from day one - he’s got great energy, he’s knowledgeable and kind and always reachable with any problems that arise with the kids. I wasn’t planning to write this review but I was looking up his mailing address to send a thank you for helping us thru a medical issue over NYE - and “write a review” popped up. So I did. He’s amazing!!
About Dr. Samuel Kim, MD
- Pediatrics
- 14 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1023310687
Education & Certifications
- LAC USC MEd Ctr
- Usc, Keck School Of Medicine Los Angeles, Ca
- UC-San Diego
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
