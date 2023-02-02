Dr. Samuel Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. Samuel Kim, MD
Dr. Samuel Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Upland555 N 13th Ave, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 982-8846Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Eastvale Office12442 Limonite Ave Unit 200, Eastvale, CA 91752 Directions (951) 737-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Apple Valley15099 Kamana Rd, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 956-1100
Loma Linda Eye Institute11370 Anderson St # 2900, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-2154
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Desert Oasis Healthcare
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great people great service they really care about you
About Dr. Samuel Kim, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University/Washington Hospital Center/Retina Group of Washington
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Kettering Medical Center
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.