Dr. Samuel Kim, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (17)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Samuel Kim, MD

Dr. Samuel Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Dr. Kim works at Pacific Eye Institute in Upland, CA with other offices in Eastvale, CA, Apple Valley, CA and Loma Linda, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kim's Office Locations

    Upland
    555 N 13th Ave, Upland, CA 91786 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 982-8846
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Eastvale Office
    12442 Limonite Ave Unit 200, Eastvale, CA 91752 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 737-4000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Apple Valley
    15099 Kamana Rd, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 956-1100
    Loma Linda Eye Institute
    11370 Anderson St # 2900, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 558-2154

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loma Linda University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Macular Hole
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Focal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Intraocular Lens Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Intravitreal Injection Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Abscess Chevron Icon
Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Health Funds
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Desert Oasis Healthcare
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Samuel Kim, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Education & Certifications

    • Georgetown University/Washington Hospital Center/Retina Group of Washington
    • Loma Linda University Medical Center
    • Kettering Medical Center
    • Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Kim speaks Korean and Spanish.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

